The Wall Street Journal Announces Lineup for Annual Future of Everything Festival

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything Festival is bringing together the most revolutionary minds to explore the ideas forming what comes next. Hosted by top Journal editors, the festival will take place virtually May 11-13, 2021, with provocative interviews, panel discussions and debates. Over three days of unscripted interviews and interactive workshops, attendees with an eye on emerging trends will hear from and collaborate with entrepreneurs, artists, activists, scientists and thinkers.



Each year the Journal’s newsroom identifies what—and who—is creating the biggest seismic shifts in how we live, work and play. It’s from this exploration that The Future Of Everything Festival becomes an extraordinary intersection of industries, innovators and ideas. This year, the Festival will dive into key issues around mobility, artificial intelligence, equality, and sustainability, across seven themes: Culture, Impact, Technology, Money, Health and Humanity, Work, and Style.

Confirmed speakers include:

José Andrés | Chef and Owner, ThinkFoodGroup

Chef and Owner, ThinkFoodGroup Ed Bastian | CEO, Delta Air Lines

CEO, Delta Air Lines Marc Benioff | Chair and CEO, Salesforce

Chair and CEO, Salesforce Jacob Collier | Singer-Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer

Singer-Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer Ray Dalio | Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates

Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates James Daunt | CEO, Barnes & Noble; CEO, Waterstones

CEO, Barnes & Noble; CEO, Waterstones Paris Hilton | Entrepreneur and Activist

Entrepreneur and Activist Barry Jenkins | Show Runner, Director, Writer and Executive Producer, "The Underground Railroad" with Editor Joi McMillon and Actor Thuso Mbdeu

Show Runner, Director, Writer and Executive Producer, "The Underground Railroad" with Editor and Actor Miranda Kerr | Founder and CEO, KORA Organics

Founder and CEO, KORA Organics Sandeep Mathrani | CEO, WeWork

CEO, WeWork Anifa Mvuemba | Founder and Designer, Hanifa

Founder and Designer, Hanifa Michael Novogratz | Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital

Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital Hester Peirce | Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mónica Ramírez | Founder and President, Justice for Migrant Women

Founder and President, Justice for Migrant Women Emmett Shear | Founder and CEO, Twitch

Founder and CEO, Twitch Tim Stokely | Founder and CEO, OnlyFans

Founder and CEO, OnlyFans Gabrielle Union | Actress and Entrepreneur with husband and philanthropist Dwyane Wade



A full list of speakers, topics, exhibits and demonstrations, as well as information about tickets is available at: https://foefestival.wsj.com/

About The Future of Everything Franchise

Launched in 2015, The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything coverage has become the go-to platform for future-forward content that explores the ways science, technology and innovation are changing work, life and play. Future of Everything comprises a print and digital magazine, daily articles, a weekly newsletter, a podcast, and a three-day festival.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

