G 2021-03 Tranche 1 - ISIN XS2338632628

La Défense, May 7th, 2021

Dexia Credit Local decided to issue on May 7th, 2021 – GBP 500,000,000 – Floating Rate Notes due Mars 25th, 2026 guaranteed by the States of Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

The Information Memorandum dated 6 July 2020 relating to the Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Notes Programme benefiting from an unconditional and irrevocable first demand guarantee by the States of Belgium, France and Luxembourg and the supplements to the Information Memorandum dated 16 September 2020 and 5 March 2021 approved by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the registered office of the issuer: Tour CBX La Défense 2 – 1, Passerelle des Reflets – 92919 La Défense Cedex, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent.

The Pricing Supplement relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer: Tour CBX La Défense 2 – 1, Passerelle des Reflets –92919 La Défense Cedex, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent.

