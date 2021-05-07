Global System of Insight Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global System of Insight Market to Reach $4. 8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for System of Insight estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System of Insight Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $421.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
- The System of Insight market in the U.S. is estimated at US$421.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$844.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • GoodData Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • INETCO Systems Ltd.
  • Medallia Inc.
  • NGDATA, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Plutora, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • TIBCO Software Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & eCommerce
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales & Marketing
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Sales & Marketing
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Operations
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Operations Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Workforce
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk & Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight
by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight by
Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for System of Insight by
Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management,
Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years
2020 & 2027

Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of Insight
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for System of
Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing
Management, Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk &
Compliance Management and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Other
Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years
2020 & 2027

Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for System
of Insight by Application - Customer Analytics, Sales &
Marketing Management, Operations Management, Workforce
Management, Risk & Compliance Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for System of
Insight by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management,
Operations Management, Workforce Management, Risk & Compliance
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033069/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data