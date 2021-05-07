Raymond James Welcomes Technology Industry Veteran to New Role Supporting RIA & Custody Services Division

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating the firm’s commitment to supporting financial advisors through technology innovation and its continued investment in the platform, Raymond James recently welcomed technology industry veteran Raj Bhaskar, according to Stuart Feld, senior vice president of Technology. Reporting to Feld, Bhaskar serves as Vice President of Technology Strategy for the firm’s growing RIA & Custody Services (RCS) division, and will be dedicated to building upon the firm’s technology suite for its registered investment adviser community.



“Understanding the complexities of running a registered investment adviser business, we remain committed to developing technology that is specifically tailored to them and made for the future so they can anticipate and nimbly respond to the evolving needs of their clients,” said Greg Bruce, head of RCS at Raymond James. “Raj brings a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of the technology needs specific to the registered investment adviser world. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to enhance our technology ecosystem, robust resources and high-touch support for our growing registered investment adviser population.”

Bhaskar joins Raymond James from E*TRADE, where he served as head of strategy for the product suite offered to independent financial advisors and the wealth management community. Over the years, he has contributed to accelerate the pace of integration of Fintech platforms serving registered investment advisers. Prior to joining E*TRADE, he led application development teams at TD Ameritrade, where he was instrumental in launching their first custodial platform for registered investment advisers to embrace open architecture. Bhaskar graduated from the Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering and earned his executive MBA from Rider University.

“I am looking forward to building on the firm’s innovative technology and paving the way for a more connected, integrated experience for our registered investment adviser partners,” said Bhaskar. “I’ve admired Raymond James’ continued investment in developing industry-leading technology to help advisors not only manage, but grow their practices, and I’m excited to be working with the RCS team to build on its customized offering for registered investment advisers.”

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.09 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

About Raymond James RIA & Custody Services Division

Raymond James RIA & Custody Services Division provides custodial and support services to independent Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) and custody and clearing services to broker/dealers. Raymond James is uniquely positioned as a full-service clearing and custodial firm that offers high-touch support, wealth management services, turnkey technology, custom lending solutions, research, marketing support, investment banking, clearing services and more to individuals and institutions. Raymond James has provided custodial services to RIAs since 2001 (formerly through its Investment Advisors Division) and custodial, correspondent and clearing services to broker/dealers since 1982 (formerly through its Custody & Clearing Division). The two divisions were consolidated into the firm’s RCS division in 2020.

Raymond James Media Contact:

Shereen McCall

727.567.2824

raymondjames.com/advisor-opportunities/in-the-news/press-releases

