Harju County Court appointed an interim trustee in bankruptcy

On 7 May 2021 Harju County Court has appointed Kristo Teder as an interim bankruptcy trustee to AS Pro Kapital Grupp subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. In addition, the court ordered the suspension of enforcement of the debtor's assets and prohibited AS Tallinna Moekombinaat from disposing of the company's assets without the consent of the interim trustee in bankruptcy. The interim trustee in bankruptcy has to submit a written report and opinion to the court no later than 27 May 2021.

The management of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat will continue to operate T1 Mall of Tallinn in cooperation with the interim trustee in bankruptcy. Upon declaration of bankruptcy, further actions depend on the decisions of the trustee in bankruptcy and the creditors.





