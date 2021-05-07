SOCIETE GENERALE : First amendment to the 2021 Universal registration document

French English

Paris, 7th May 2021

Availability of the first amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Societe Generale informs the public that the first amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on 17th March 2021 under number D-21-0138, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 7th May 2021 under number D-21-0138-A01.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information) and on the AMF’s website.





