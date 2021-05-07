TulsaLabs to Collaborate with GTX Corp to Develop Blockchain Authentication and Security for its NFC Supply Chain Tracking Solutions

Tulsa, OK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), to develop blockchain solutions around GTX Corp's Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and GPS human and asset tracking platform; (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety medical supplies and devices, announces collaboration with “GTX.”

GTX Corp previously utilized a third-party provider, which is no longer in business, for its Blockchain authentication will begin working with TulsaLabs on developing and vertically integrating blockchain technology into its track and trace solutions to increase transparency, security, compliance, provenance, and automated administrative operations using smart contracts.

“Where supply chain management has become hyper important in our post-pandemic recovery, making sure perishable foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals such as vaccines which require, authentication, chain of custody, temperature control, and transparent visibility throughout the transportation process are managed seamlessly and securely by utilizing blockchain technology,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

GTX Corp's NFC Veritap solution provides real-time temperature sensing and data logging across the supply chain necessary for the transportation of perishables; food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive products that can be negatively affected by conditions in transit. These built-in security measures can prevent the distribution of contaminated supplies in the marketplace and unauthorized modification of data logs, allowing brands, retailers, distributors, and freight forwarders to verify shipment quality and authentication.

By accessing data from an API off current blockchain protocols, or private Hyperledger networks we look to provide a secure and safe, contactless connection of data about product origin, authentication, and certifications, throughout the entire GTX supply chain solution.

GTX also distributes an extensive line of wearable technology and Personal Protective Equipment “PPE”, owns and licenses a portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. The Company’s products are available at its online store, Amazon, and global distribution partners. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact GTX at info@gtxcorp.com

About TulsaLabs

TulsaLabs is a startup accelerator that assists in providing access to seed funding, training, and mentorship to blockchain startups to help them pass successfully through the early stages of business growth. https://tulsalabs.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL”

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs, are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.