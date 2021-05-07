Intertape Polymer Group® Announces the Launch of the Curby® Mini-Taper and Its Accompanying Curby® Water-Activated Tape

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (“IPG” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in tapes and films, announced the launch of the Curby Mini-Taper, a sleek and durable manual water-activated tape (WAT) dispenser designed to fill a market gap for the small or new e-commerce retailer who needs all the benefits of WAT to ship packages globally. The company has committed to offering customers sustainable packaging products that can be recycled curbside.



“The Curby Mini-Taper is a revolutionary new product which will allow small e-commerce businesses to package like the pros,” stated James Apap Bologna, VP of Marketing. “This product launch represents a continued execution of IPG’s long term strategic plan in support of the e-commerce business.”

“It is easy to load and operate, portable, and has a small footprint. This is perfect for fitting on small workstations or desktops,” explained Joy Scott, Systems Product Manager. “The Curby Mini-Taper is economically priced so that every business can afford the luxury of dispensing WAT, ensuring that their valued products get delivered safely to its destination. Now all our customers can apply WAT to their boxes to get the most secure seal available, just like the larger retailers.”

For additional information regarding the Curby Mini-Taper, please contact your local IPG sales representative or visit https://www.itape.com/curby.

ABOUT INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joy B. Scott

Sr. Product Manager – Systems

Intertape Polymer Group

(T) 941-739-7533

(E) jbscott@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba0a0f1a-d64b-46f7-ab38-ab82a7cc503c