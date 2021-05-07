James Dening Joins Minit Process Mining as New CEO

Amsterdam, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further accelerate the growth in the global market and support enterprises on the path to process excellence all around the world, Minit welcomes its new CEO, James Dening.

Formerly VP Europe at Automation Anywhere, Dening is joining Minit Process Mining as CEO with founder and former CEO Rasto Hlavac moving to the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Experienced With Scaling Up Teams and Revenue

James Dening comes to Minit with extensive experience from the Robotic Process Automation and process improvement industry.

In 2016, he founded the European office of the world's leading RPA vendor, Automation Anywhere. James’ experience in building a key part of the Automation Anywhere commercial operation – helping drive the current multibillion-dollar valuation – makes him the right fit for the vision Minit has going forward.

“What the team of Minit has created is astonishing. My job is to come in and join into what's been an amazing journey so far. The trust Rasto and the whole company are placing in me – to come and be part of this team – humbles me. I pay tribute to what all of them have done over the last few years and how they have taken the company where it is now,” he comments on his new role.

“Process Mining sits on top of all the ways businesses adjust and improve processes such as RPA, lean six sigma, low-code, BPM, consultancies, or digital transformation initiatives. It's a precursor to all of them. Process optimization is the most exciting enterprise software space in the world today.”

Former CEO to Lead Minit Strategic Initiatives

Rasto Hlavac, the founder and first CEO of Minit, will take on the role of Minit's Chief Strategy Officer.

“It's been a great privilege to lead Minit up to this day, and I'm extremely delighted that James accepted the offer to join us and lead the company to the next heights. I'm sure I've found the superstar CEO I was looking for,” says Rasto Hlavac. “I'm passionate about Minit and the whole process improvement industry, so I will continue helping the company as a strategy executive.”

In his new role, Rasto will continue to guide and work out the long-term strategy, market analyst relations, as well as take personal responsibility for the strategic deals. “He will be a strong, critical friend to me as CEO and will continue to be integral to the future of Minit,” concludes James Dening.

About Minit

As a leading process mining vendor, Minit enables businesses to achieve seamless operations by uncovering opportunities for higher operational efficiency.

Its customer-first approach, flexible solution deployment, and risk-free model empower process experts as well as business stakeholders to quickly understand their processes and implement data-driven improvements from day one. Customers claim that Minit's award-winning solution and its features such as AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis, Simulations, or patent-pending Hierarchical Process Mining are critical for them in gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and backed by global Venture Capital firms Salesforce Ventures, Earlybird VC, Target Global, and OTB Ventures, Minit transforms the way its customers approach continuous process improvement. As a fast-growing company, it's headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in New York, London, and Bratislava. Through its extensive network of partners, Minit serves customers all around the world.

Learn more about Minit at minit.io/about. See the solution in action at minit.io/software.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/james-dening-joins-minit-process-mining-as-new-ceo.html

Attachments