Albioma : Information on a cyber attack

Paris La Défense, 7 May 2021

Information on a cyber attack

A "ransomware" type virus attack was detected on Albioma's IT network on Tuesday, 4 May.

Albioma's IT teams, along with cybersecurity experts, are fully mobilised to restore the situation as soon as possible. The complete diagnosis is being finalised; no data breach has been detected for the time being.

To date, the attack has had no impact on industrial operations. All of the Group's power plants are operating normally and have been isolated from the office network affected by the intrusion.

Next on the agenda: Shareholders’ Meeting, 25 May 2021 at 3pm.

About Albioma An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.





