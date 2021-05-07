vLex Expands Research Material With NewsBank Partnership

London, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vLex and NewsBank have partnered to include comprehensive news coverage for users of the legal research platform, vLex. These news articles and feeds will be updated daily from primary news sources through NewsBank, who partners with publishers to aggregate thousands of news articles every day covering all 50 states in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, Israel, Jamaica, Malaysia, South Africa, New Zealand, China, Mexico, and Central and South America. As the collection grows, users in the legal fields, from lawyers to law students, will gain the ability to navigate articles for context and information about legal investigations, litigations, and business intelligence.

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Susan Cunningham stated of the collaboration, "In today's fast-paced world it's not just what you know but how quickly you know it. Partnering with NewsBank will give our users access to global news as well as a comprehensive collection of dailies across the 50 states. NewsBank is a pioneer in information gathering and we couldn't be more excited to launch and grow this collaboration." “We are pleased to partner with vLex to help supply the legal markets with access to the information they need,” said Chuck Palsho, President of the Media Services division at NewsBank. “This is a great strategic relationship that helps grow business for all involved, driving new revenue for our publishing partners as well as additional brand exposure.”

vLex provides access to a comprehensive collection of legal information from over 130 jurisdictions. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class and comprehensive service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools around the world. vLex acquired Justis Publishing in March 2019, and have integrated their content and features into the flagship vLex Justis platform.

Their team of over 170 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal technology.

NewsBank, inc., has been one of the world’s premier information providers for more than 48 years. NewsBank partners with content providers around the globe to build comprehensive online research collections that meet the diverse information needs of public libraries, colleges and universities, schools, government libraries, genealogists, professionals, researchers, nonprofit organizations, and others. For more information, see http://www.newsbank.com/.

