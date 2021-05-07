Repro-Med Systems, Inc. Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 25, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) investors that acquired shares between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021. Investors have until May 25, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged within this complaint that Repro-Med made materially misleading and/or false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) beginning in January 2020, Repro-Med ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, in order retain key customers and incentivize growth; (2) as these rebates accrued, Repro-Med’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Repro-Med’s positive statements about their business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 25, 2021.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

