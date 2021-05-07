Dickey's Barbecue Pit Expands Retail Line with New Pork Skins Online

Dallas, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue retailer and meal subscription service Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is set to expand its retail line with unbelievably addicting pork skins snack in three flavors which includes an Original, Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar flavors.

The new crunchy pork skins are guaranteed to satisfy your snacking needs and will soon be available in over 3,000 stores and online through Dickey’s Amazon storefront on amazon.com or athome.dickeys.com.

“We’re embracing our southern roots by rolling out a delicious light, airy and perfectly crunchy pork skin snack,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our focus is to share our Texas flavor with folks across the globe and we look forward to unveiling Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Original, Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar Pork Skins.”

Dickey’s plans to release more authentic Texas-style barbecue products that guests can buy online to complement the lifestyle of barbecue fans year-round.

Dickey’s offers a wide collection of beans, sausages, spices, rubs, sauces and hardwood pellets online for the everyday pit master to enjoy at home. Barbecue fans can also visit athome.dickeys.com to find a variety of recipes including a Barbecue Bloody Mary, Smoked Caramel Pecan French Toast Casserole, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions and more.

Visit Athome.Dickeys.com for more product information and exclusive content including recipes, deals and find a participating retailer near you. Inquiries for direct store delivery and retail opportunities can be found here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

