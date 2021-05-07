Georgia State University’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute Wins Two Awards for Supporting Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Atlanta, Georgia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute (ENI) of Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business has won two awards for supporting entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds at the 35th annual International Conference on Business Incubation (ICBI35) of the International Business Innovation Association (InBIA).

InBIA is the largest member-based entrepreneurial support network in the world with more than 1,200 members in 30 countries representing incubators, accelerators and entrepreneurship centers.

The ICBI35 conference, held April 25-30, included a showcase in which attendees heard awards finalists present their entries in the fast-paced PechaKucha format in which slides advance every 20 seconds. ENI associate director Jackie Davis was a presenting finalist.

Georgia State’s ENI was the only entrepreneurship center to take home two awards, both of which focused on the institute’s work supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship Center of the Year Award: Sector Focused Category

Specialty Award for Most Innovative Program for the Main Street Entrepreneurs Seed Fund – a business accelerator program supporting underrepresented students, recent alumni, and Georgia State community entrepreneurs with seed funding and mentorship

“Receiving these prestigious awards is a testament to the commitment of Georgia State University and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute to eliminating achievement gaps for all entrepreneurs and serving as a national model for inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation,” Davis said.

The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute of Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business fulfills a university-wide mandate to strengthen the entrepreneurial and innovation culture across campus. ENI aims to be a national model for inclusive entrepreneurial education and innovation. Its activities span academics, co-curricular activities, and community and industry partnerships.

