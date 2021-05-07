Learning Care Group Celebrates Nationwide ‘Teacher of the Year’ Darla Heeter

LILBURN, Ga., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group is proud to honor Darla Heeter from its Childtime location in Lilburn, GA, as this year’s recipient of the company’s prestigious Teacher of the Year award.



Heeter has been selected in recognition of her remarkable work in inspiring a love of learning in children of all backgrounds and abilities, helping prepare them for future success. She was chosen from more than 18,000 early education teachers nationwide from the Learning Care Group portfolio of schools – Childtime, Creative Kids Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time, U-GRO Learning Centres, and Young School.

Heeter, a Georgia Pre-K Lead Teacher, is being honored for her excellence as an educator and for her outstanding work in building strong partnerships with families to support children’s developmental journey.

“Darla does an amazing job personalizing the learning experience for each child to support their unique developmental needs,” said Anne Manousos, Senior Division Vice President for Learning Care Group. “She delves deeply into our teaching resources to create highly effective lesson plans, empowering and inspiring her students. She’s wonderfully supportive of her fellow teachers and collaborates closely with parents, sharing best practices and strengthening the bond between home and school. We’re honored to have Darla represent us as our Teacher of the Year.”

A lifelong learner, Heeter is deeply committed to her profession and especially passionate about providing nurturing support that encourages children to develop positive behaviors. She has made a profound impact by leveraging the company’s Positive Behavior Support program and resources, including its proprietary myPath app, with her own students, as well as in mentoring colleagues in creating plans that help children build positive behaviors in the classroom, and in life.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 950 schools (corporate and franchise) across 37 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 132,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Contact: Lydia Cisaruk – Director of Communications, Learning Care Group; (248) 697-9140; lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc8c0868-5f06-4e2c-a6b5-234395f94f87