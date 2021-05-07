The Marquie Group Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Distribution Deal with Simply Whim, LLC

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces it has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Simply Whim, LLC.

Under terms of the agreement, the Company will be responsible for sales, fulfillment and marketing of Simply Whim’s health and beauty line of products known as "Whim". “The much-anticipated products include facial cleansers and creams targeted primarily toward women, but men like them too,” said the Company’s CEO, Marc Angell, adding, “We’ve received the first shipment of six products and will begin distributing them shortly to Simply Whim’s group of VIP customers, which are those people who previously signed-up at the simplywhim.com website to receive updates and be the first in line to purchase. I’ve been using Whim for several days now and noticed the difference right away. People are going to love Whim!”

Angell noted that radio commercials for Whim are currently in production for broadcast on the Company’s Music of Your Life syndicated radio network. The network can be heard at musicofyourlife.com.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The company owns and operates Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

