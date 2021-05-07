Coherus BioSciences to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the upcoming Bank of America Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EST / 10:15 a.m. PST.



The audio portion of the Company presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at https://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

