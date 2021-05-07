Benefitfocus Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces that, in connection with the appointment of Matthew Levin as president and chief executive officer, and in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement with the Company, Benefitfocus’ board of directors approved an initial equity grant to Mr. Levin consisting of 70% restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 30% performance stock units (“PSUs”) with a total value of $5,000,000, totaling 248,826 RSUs and 106,640 PSUs (the “Initial Grant”).

The Initial Grant has three purposes: to compensate Mr. Levin for the forgone awards from Mr. Levin’s previous employment; to create further alignment between Mr. Levin and our public shareholders through a performance-based award with vesting based on strong stock price performance; and to retain and motivate Mr. Levin’s performance over the next several years through an additional retention-based award; in all cases, subject to Mr. Levin continuing with Benefitfocus through the applicable vesting dates.

The RSU portion of the Initial Grant will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of Mr. Levin’s start date, which is expected on May 10, 2021 (the “Start Date”). The PSU portion of the Initial Grant will vest in a single installment if the Company achieves a stock price milestone after the second anniversary of the Start Date and prior to the fifth anniversary of the Start Date, subject to a minimum service requirement of three years by Mr. Levin.

The Initial Grant was made as a material inducement to Mr. Levin becoming an employee of Benefitfocus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs and PSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the grant agreements covering each grant.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

