Hywin Holdings Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Half of Calendar Year 2020

SHANGHAI, China, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company", NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2020.



Second Half of Calendar Year 2020 Highlights

Number of clients 1 increased by 12.8% to 119,687 as of December 31, 2020 from 106,125 as of December 31, 2019.

increased by 12.8% to 119,687 as of December 31, 2020 from 106,125 as of December 31, 2019. Number of active clients 2 increased by 19.0% to 28,977 from 24,349 in the same period of 2019. Number of active clients per relationship manager increased by 15.9% to 73 from 63 in the same period of 2019.

increased by 19.0% to 28,977 from 24,349 in the same period of 2019. Aggregate transaction value of wealth management products distributed on the Company’s platform increased by 0.9% to RMB36.08 billion from RMB35.77 billion in the same period of 2019. Transaction value of wealth management products per relationship manager increased by 3.6% to RMB21.89 million from RMB21.13 million in the same period of 2019.

of wealth management products distributed on the Company’s platform increased by 0.9% to RMB36.08 billion from RMB35.77 billion in the same period of 2019. Net revenues increased by 40.7% to RMB869.31 million (US$128.40 million) from RMB617.79 million in the same period of 2019. Net revenues per relationship manager increased by 44.6% to RMB527,492 from RMB364,909 in the same period of 2019.

increased by 40.7% to RMB869.31 million (US$128.40 million) from RMB617.79 million in the same period of 2019. Net income increased by 84.3% to RMB83.69 million (US$12.36 million) from RMB45.42 million in the same period of 2019.

increased by 84.3% to RMB83.69 million (US$12.36 million) from RMB45.42 million in the same period of 2019. Basic and Diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB3.35 (US$0.49), compared to RMB1.82 in the same period of 2019.



1 Clients are those who had conducted at least one transaction with the Company.

2 Active clients are those who purchased products distributed by the Company during the specified period or those who maintained as holders of the Company’s products within the given period.

Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hywin Holdings Ltd., commented, “In the second half of 2020, we achieved robust growth in client volume and transaction value, leading to a 40.7% increase in net revenues and an 84.3% increase in net income year over year. These achievements were driven by the acceleration of client activities sustained by China’s rapid economic recovery, as well as our own efficiency improvements that led to a 44.6% increase in net revenues per relationship manager.”

Mr. Zhou Huichuan, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings Ltd., stated, “Our rapid net income growth was made possible by disciplined cost management and continued deployment of technology in our operations. Our branch expansion continued in a selective manner, paving the way for sustained business growth.”

Second Half of Calendar Year 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 40.7% to RMB869.31 million (US$128.40 million) from RMB617.79 million in the same period of 2019.

Net revenues from wealth management services in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 43.3% to RMB823.43 million (US$121.63 million) from RMB574.46 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, mostly due to strong growth in net revenues from privately-raised products.

Net revenues from insurance brokerage services in the second half of calendar year 2020 decreased by 35.1% to RMB27.23 million (US$4.02 million) from RMB41.98 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, mainly due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Net revenues from asset management services in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 395.7% to RMB6.69 million (US$0.99 million) from RMB1.35 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, powered by strong growth in the Company’s offshore asset management business driven by client demand.

Net revenues from other services in the second half of calendar year 2020 were RMB11.96 million (US$1.77 million), mostly attributed to the Company’s technology consulting services, which commenced in May 2020.

Operating Cost and Expenses

Total operating cost and expenses in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 38.3% to RMB758.37 million (US$112.02 million) from RMB548.51 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, in line with the growth of net revenues.

Cost of compensation and benefits in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 43.7% to RMB493.84 million (US$72.94 million) from RMB343.77 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, due to increased average business volume per relationship manager.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 42.5% to RMB 170.79 million (US$25.23 million) from RMB119.85 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, due to increased marketing and sales activities.

General and administrative expenses in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 10.0% to RMB93.74 million (US$13.85 million) from RMB85.26 million in the same period of calendar year 2019, due to increased administrative personnel expenses.



Income from Operations

Income from operations in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 60.1% to RMB110.94 million (US$16.39million) from RMB69.28 million in the same period of calendar year 2019.

Net Income

Net income in the second half of calendar year 2020 increased by 84.3% to RMB83.69 million (US$12.36 million) from RMB45.42 million in the same period of calendar year 2019.

Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS in the second half of calendar year 2020 were both RMB3.35 (US$0.49), compared to RMB1.82 in the same period of calendar year 2019. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s ordinary shares.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had RMB249.43 million (US$38.23 million) of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB188.39 million as of June 30, 2020.

Recent Developments

On September 16, 2020, Hywin and IBM established a partnership to implement an integrated digital wealth management platform, which is expected to strengthen Hywin’s leadership position in this field.

On March 26, 2021, Hywin successfully completed its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of USD10.00 per ADS for a total offering size of USD30 million.

On March 29, 2021, Hywin signed a strategic cooperation agreement with VP Bank Ltd. ("VP Bank"), a Swiss Exchange-listed company, to provide Hywin's clients with global wealth management solutions, including investment management, global custody, and advisory services. As part of the agreement, VP Bank acquired a stake in Hywin to forge a long-term alignment in strategic interests.

On April 19, 2021, Hywin was voted the "Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2021" at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2021. In addition, Hywin's CEO, Ms. Wang Dian, won the "Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2021" award.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.52491 to US$1.00 for balance sheet figures, and RMB6.77012 to US$1.00 for income statement figures.

1 China Foreign Exchange Trade System USD/RMB mid-point rate on December 31, 2020.

2 An appropriately weighted average exchange rate for the reporting period.

HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited) 6 months ended, 6 months ended, 6 months ended, 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Change Net Revenues -Wealth management 574,463 823,427 121,627 43.3 % -Assets management 1,349 6,687 988 395.7 % -Insurance brokerage 41,979 27,231 4,022 (35.1 )% -Other - 11,962 1,767 N/A Total Revenue 617,791 869,307 128,404 40.7 % Operating Costs and Expenses -Compensation and benefits 343,769 493,836 72,943 43.7 % -Changes in fair value of liability classified awards (369 ) - - (100.0 )% -Sales and marketing expenses 119,851 170,788 25,227 42.5 % -General and administrative expenses 85,258 93,744 13,847 10.0 % Total Operating Costs and Expenses 548,509 758,368 112,017 38.3 % Income from operations 69,282 110,939 16,387 60.1 % Other income/(expenses) -Interest income, net 173 632 93 265.3 % -Other non-operation expense, net (2,316 ) 7,682 1,135 (431.7 )% Total Other Income/(expenses) (2,143 ) 8,314 1,228 (488.0 )% Income before tax 67,139 119,253 17,615 77.6 % Income tax expense 21,720 35,566 5,253 63.7 % Net income 45,419 83,687 12,362 84.3 % Other comprehensive Income -Foreign currency translation Loss/(gain) 1,447 (10,375 ) (1,532 ) (817.0 )% Comprehensive Income 43,972 94,062 13,894 113.9 % Profit attributable to shareholders 45,419 83,687 12,362 84.3 % Income per ADS Income per ADS basic and diluted 1.82 3.35 0.49 84.3 %





HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) 6/30/2020 12/31/2020 12/31/2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 108,358 38,905 5,963 Restricted cash 80,027 210,522 32,264 Accounts receivable, net 403,693 534,471 81,912 Due from related parties, net 321,772 272,602 41,779 Deposits, prepayments and other current assets 43,451 45,519 6,976 Total Current Assets 957,301 1,102,019 168,894 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 34,116 23,847 3,655 Intangible assets, net 29,423 29,298 4,490 Long-term prepayments 1,808 4,243 650 Deferred Tax Asset 2,583 2,583 396 Total Non-current Assets 67,930 59,971 9,191 Total Assets 1,025,231 1,161,990 178,085 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Commission payable 84,857 140,047 21,463 Investors’ deposit 74,262 198,073 30,356 Income Tax Payable 115,432 125,412 19,220 Due to related parties 59,254 70,695 10,835 Other payable and accrued liabilities 168,887 204,286 31,309 Total Current Liabilities 502,692 738,513 113,184 Non-current liabilities Commission payable-non current 18,321 15,586 2,389 Deferred Tax Liability 3,961 3,676 563 Total Non-current Liabilities 22,282 19,262 2,952 Total Liabilities 524,974 757,775 116,136 Shareholders' Equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2020) 34 34 5 Additional paid-in capital 500,581 310,477 47,583 Statutory reserves 52,959 52,959 8,116 Accumulated (loss)/gain (47,056 ) 36,631 5,614 Other comprehensive (loss)/income (6,261 ) 4,114 631 Total Shareholders' equity 500,257 404,215 61,950 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's equity 1,025,231 1,161,990 178,085

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is the third largest independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to China Insights Consultancy. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/

