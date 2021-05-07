Call for Submissions—2021 Eco Leaders

Lake City, Colo., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Green Builder Media again honors companies that have taken exemplary steps towards sustainability with our annual "Eco Leaders" selections. In response to the increasing urgency of our climate emergency, this year's theme is "Decarbonization."

Getting to net zero energy is paramount if we’re going to reach our climate goals, but the hard, cold truth is that it isn’t enough. It’s time to explore the next frontier of climate action—embodied carbon.

What has your company done to reduce emissions generated from manufacturing, transportation, operations, and product use?

Have you reimagined your industrial and manufacturing activities? Have you replaced carbon-intensive materials like steel, cement, chemicals, and paper? Have you transitioned to electric fleets? Do your products contribute to making our built environment net zero? Is your company, your manufacturing process, and your product line part of the solution?

How? Please tell us your Decarbonization story in 500-700 words. Submit with at least three high-resolution (300 dpi, at least 5 inches wide) images, not including headshots or company logos. Also, no more than one product shot, please. Typical non-product photos include installations, people using or demonstrating a product, interior and/or exterior shots, or employee training.

Submissions are required by the end of the day (PST) Friday, May 28. To see last year's winners, download the issue here.

Please submit information via email to melissa.smith@greenbuildermedia.com

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, the company offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including building science, healthy homes/indoor air quality, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachments