Notice of Data Security Incident

Dallas, Texas, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATC Transportation is providing notice of a data security incident it recently identified and addressed that may have involved personal information of some current and former employees and applicants. This notice explains the incident, the measures ATC has taken in response, and the steps individuals whose information may have been involved may consider taking in response.

On March 22, 2021, ATC discovered that it was the target of a ransomware attack in which an unauthorized actor used malware to encrypt certain servers. In response, ATC immediately took steps to secure its systems, launched an investigation, and a leading cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist. Federal law enforcement was notified as well, and ATC continues to support their investigation.

ATC’s investigation determined that the unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems within its environment at various times from approximately March 4, 2021 to March 22, 2021. During this time period, the unauthorized actor appears to have obtained some data from ATC’s systems. On April 15, 2021, ATC learned the data potentially obtained by the unauthorized actor may have contained some personal information of some current and former employees and applicants, including names, Social Security numbers, and DOT required drug test results.

ATC takes the privacy and security of personal information very seriously and wanted to make individuals whose information was potentially involved aware of the findings. On May 7, 2021, ATC began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved. ATC has also established a dedicated call center to answer questions about this matter. It is always advisable to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing your account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity. As a precaution, ATC is offering individuals whose Social Security number may have been involved complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The security of employee and applicant personal information is important to ATC, and ATC sincerely regrets that this incident occurred. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, ATC implemented additional security measures designed to enhance the security of its network, systems, and data.

Individuals with questions relating to the incident should visit http://atctransportation.com/noticeofdatasecurityincident.aspx.

Source: ATC Transportation