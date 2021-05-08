Croatia Crew Management – Maritime Recruitment/Training Services Launched

Rijeka, Croatia, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zorovic Maritime Services, a crew recruitment and training company based in Rijeka, Croatia, launched an updated range of ship crew management and training services. The company recruits seamen for all types of cargo vessels with a focus on oil, chemical, and gas tankers and offshore personnel for the oil and gas industry.

With the newly announced services, the company ensures that its clients employ experienced and qualified personnel to run their ships safely and efficiently.

Zorovic provides a full range of tailored crew management services, including individual and full-ship recruitment, rotation planning, and payroll administration. Other services include pre-joining medicals, medical assistance to the crew, and organization of crew travel. Clients are provided with dedicated account managers who are familiar with their company profile, management system, and needs.

Clients have access to a full-service crew management program. The company is able to employ individual maritime staff or provide staffing solutions for a full ship, as well as finding suitable employees for the off-shore oil and gas industry.

Zorovic company is in contact with the local nautical schools and colleges and can help clients recruit graduating cadets interested in a long-term career.

The update combines a range of services including crew management and training for shipowners and seafarers in the maritime industry worldwide.

Zorovic also offers in-house training at its own facilities with well-equipped classrooms and state-of-the-art simulators. Simulator courses cover bridge procedures, liquid cargo handling, navigational competency, ship maneuvering, and other skills.

The company offers a wide range of STCW and other maritime industry courses in accordance with international requirements, including PMS, CES, Marlins, PI tests, MRM, and Marpol. Topics include safety and security, HR management and leadership, advanced tanker operations training, marine environmental awareness, and many more. Courses can be tailored to the client’s requirements.

Other services offered by the company include yacht personnel management, flying squads of engineers and mechanics for vessel repair and maintenance, shipbuilding supervision, and consultancy services for the maritime industry.

Zorovic is a family-owned company that has been providing crew management services, human resources, employment, and training services for the maritime industry since 2005. Zorovic deploys over 2,000 seafarers annually and provides over 40 STCW and other industry training programs. The company has been awarded for contributing to the development of the maritime economy in Croatia for 2017. More information can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/zorovic-maritime-industry-crew-management-025200628.html

“This is the most efficient agency I have worked with, in my 40 years of navigation,” said a satisfied client. “They are very reliable. All employees are real professionals in their work.”

Shipowners and individuals who wish to book any of the company’s crew management or training services are encouraged to get in touch with the company via the contact tab on their website

