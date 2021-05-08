Magnetic Filtration System For Stationary Mining Equipment Solution Announced

Karlovac, Croatia, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vento Global, the distributor of heavy industry engineering solutions, has announced a magnetic filtration system for stationary equipment that aligns with the energy sector’s sustainability goals.

The announcement comes at a time of mounting pressure on the oil and gas industries to satisfy global sustainability imperatives.

According to a Reuters survey, about three-quarters of extractive industry sustainability professionals strongly support the industry’s sustainability goals.

Vento Global, in partnership with One Eye Industries (OEI) and Black Powder Solutions (BPS), provides magnetic filtration technology to extend the life of turbines, rotational equipment, gearboxes, hydraulics, pumps, valves, pipelines, and other infrastructure and assets.

Based in Croatia, Vento Global serves Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The partnership’s filtration technologies capture ferrous and non-ferrous particles that are the culprit in equipment breakdown, maintenance costs, and energy consumption.

Particles in the system cannot be removed with traditional methods and continue to build over time. This has a negative impact on the equipment, causing premature wear out and failures. Companies can now improve their systems operations and reduce this particle damage through the new solution.

The magnetic filtration system is designed to attract ferrous and non-ferrous wear particles with up to 95+% efficiency. Due to their radial magnetic field design, the filters are able to offer substantial holding strength and high dirt holding capacity.

Sustainability is further supported because Vento Global products require minimal consumable components when compared to conventional filters that need frequent changing and disposal.

In contrast to conventional media filtration, magnetic filters are reusable, do not consume energy to operate, and result in lower carbon emissions. Environmental impacts are reduced along with OEM equipment operating and maintenance outlays.

Also contributing to sustainability, Vento Global magnetic filtration solutions extend operational equipment life. The company, and some of its equipment, are approaching two decades of service.

Vento Global is a Croatia-based company founded by Miroslav Gojak. The company is the authorized distributor of One Eye Industries and Black Power Solutions products for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Miroslav Gojak has a background in engineering, and his team strives to help machinery operators with the best solutions to everyday mining challenges.

In addition to oil, gas, mining, and energy, Vento Global solutions are employed in commercial and residential building, manufacturing, transportation, food, pharmaceutical, defense, petrochemical, and marine sectors.

Leasing options are available as an alternative to capital investment.

”I’m here to help you find the game-changing solution that will extend the lifetime of your equipment to the extent its design allows, Gojak said. “My mission is to help the industry retain true value in times of crisis or prosperity.”

