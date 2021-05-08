Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ): Volta Trucks initiates funding round

Volta Trucks AB, a company in which Byggmästaren currently owns 34,6 per cent of the shares, has initiated a fund raising process. The objective is to raise 30 MEUR in a rights issue during the second quarter of 2021 and that shares shall be issued at a pre-money valuation of 400 MEUR. The company has received conditional subscription commitments for approximately 30 per cent of the intended issue at the proposed valuation.

In Byggmästaren’s reported NAV as of December 31, 2020, the holding in Volta Trucks was included with 43,4 MSEK, which at the time was based on the price at the latest known transaction from the second quarter of 2020. In addition, Byggmästaren holds a convertible debenture with nominal amount 15 MSEK, corresponding to approximately 8,5 per cent of the total outstanding debenture.

It it noted that in all fundraising processes, such as a rights issue, success, issue size and valuation is a result of negotiation with investors, the company development and the prevailing market sentiment.

Please see www.voltatrucks.com for further information on Volta Trucks.

