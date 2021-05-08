Meet OneDollar Finance— The first Cross-chain and Privacy ecosystem protocol on Binance Smart Chain

LONDON, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneDollar aims to transform the future of the digital economy, and bring financial freedom to everyone.

OneDollar Vision:



OneDollar token vision is to transform the future of the digital economy, and bring financial freedom to everyone.

OneDollar Mission:



The OneDollar token team’s mission is to drive the price of OneDollar token to $1 through automatic incremental token burn strategy from percentage fees from every transaction, and fees generated from a series of its innovative ecosystem product offerings, while providing sufficient automatic locked liquidity pool for price stability, and directly generating automatic passive rewards for all OneDollar token holders.



The Journey to $1



▪️ Decentralized Community Focus:

As a fully transparent and community oriented project, there is no team token or founders token. The founders and all team members participating in a fair launch with everyone in the community.

▪️ Reflection Static Rewards, Automatic LP Generation, and Automatic Token Burn:

OneDollar protocol is based on four major functions: Reflection static rewards, automatic liquidity pool (LP) generation, automatic token burn, and incremental token burn.

The protocol takes 10% fee on each transaction. This fee is splitted into 3 parts as 4%, 3% and 3% respectively. The first 4% transaction fee goes for Reflection Rewards, 3% transaction fee to Liquidity Pool Generation, and the remaining 3% transaction fee is used for Automatic Token Burn.

The Reflection Rewards function is to distribute the 4% of the transaction fee to every oneDollar wallet holder on a percentage basis. The more OneDollar token you hold in your wallet the more rewards you will receive.

The Automatic LP Generation function comprises the other 3% transaction fee collected in OneDollar token. Out of which 1.5% is sold to BNB, then added to the remaining 1.5% in OneDollar token and the total amount is deposited back into the PancakeceSwap Liquidity Pool. This Liquidity Pool Generation would help to sustain the market liquidity and ultimately stabilize the OneDollar token price in the market.

The last 3% part of the transaction fee collected in OneDollar token is burned automatically. This process would help in a gradual reduction of the total supply of OneDollar token in the market, which would potentially lead to increase in price.

▪️ OneDollar Ecosystem Product Offerings fees for Incremental Token Burn:

The protocol takes 90% from all the ecosystem products offerings fees like OneD-Cross-Chain Exchange, OneD- NFT Art & meme Marketplace, OneD-Crypto powered e-commerce, OneD-LaunchPad and more, and would automatically be used to buy and burn OneDollar token. This process would further help to drastically reduce the total supply of OneDollar token in the market, which would potentially lead to appreciative value of OneDollar token.



Out of the remaining 10% of ecosystem product offerings fees, 5% goes for the accumulation of BNB and OneDollar token at equal amount to further increase the PancakeSwap liquidity pool.

The last 5% of ecosystem fees goes research & development and for the maintenance of OneDolallar project and its ecosystem products developments.



- (4% of each transaction + 5% ecosystem) fees are auto_Redistributed to holders.



- (3% of each transaction + 5% ecosystem) fees are auto-Locked inside liquidity provider on PancakeSwap.



- (3% of each transaction + 90% ecosystem) fees are auto-Burn.



More Useful Info about OneDollar Finance token:

▪️Token Name: OneDollar



▪️Token Symbol: ONED



▪️OneDollar Smart Contract Address: 0x18637e918d3d9b8cfa34ca259978dd68429fee18

OneDollar Community:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/onedollarfinanc

Medium: https://onedollarfinance.medium.com/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/onedollafinance

Telegram Announcement Channel: https://t.me/onedollarfinance_an

Join our telegram and find out further important updates and info about OneDollar tokensale.