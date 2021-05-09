NORBIT ASA - Invitation to presentation of results for the first quarter of 2021

Trondheim, Norway, 9 May 2021: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no .

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 10:00 through a webinar hosted by Pareto Securities. Access and dial-in details will be made available on: https://norbit.com/investors/overview/ .

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

