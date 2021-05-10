Addiction Treatment Centers in Florida Receive Much Needed Assistance

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug and alcohol treatment centers in Florida have a new wave of marketing by way of The Recover. The National addiction and mental health news publication is ramping up their efforts in Florida.



The most recent data from the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System shows statistics from September 2019 through August 2020. During that period, there were 88,295 predicted deaths, a record high that is almost 19,000 more deaths (27%) than the prior 12-month period.

Overdose rates for the state of Florida are not the highest in the country but have seen an estimated 42% increase according to the CDC. The Recover understands the urgency for people to find treatment options for those struggling from substance abuse, and partner with centers that accept veterans, rehabs for couples, and even pet friendly rehabs in Florida.

In some Florida communities the Sheriff’s office are working to make a positive and lasting impression on young people and help them return from the streets to their communities. To combat drug abuse, local law enforcement agencies continue to rely on community health partners, such as the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health. They have partnered with health authorities that can provide help on a range of issues, including mental health, substance abuse, addiction, mental illness and drug use.

The agency is working with a mental health initiative called Matter, which focuses primarily on youth suicide prevention, as well as the Florida Department of Mental Health and the state Health Department.

The Institute conducts programs to inform policy and improve practice, as well as research and education on drug abuse and mental health issues. NIDA is a member of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute on Drug Abuse and is supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Justice Department.

Those who work as first responders know that recent overdoses are largely attributed to cocaine, prescription opioids and heroin and now fentanyl. Since COVID-19 first started upending day-to-day life for Americans in March 2020, public health officials have been sounding the alarm about a potential surge in drug overdoses.

States like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina could access significant federal financing in their push to help an ever-growing number of people in need. These four states all experienced overdose death increases above 30 percent during the first eight months of 2020.

The Recover’s directory offers accredited drug rehab centers in Florida to treat a wide range of drug use problems, and many even offer luxurious rehab facilities. While some rehab centers can treat specific addiction problems, this is much less common in Florida. Most rehabilitation centers and psychiatric centers in Florida treat all forms of addiction, including drug and alcohol addiction.

The Recover works with centers that provide treatment of mental illness such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. If someone is suffering from a co-occurring mental condition, there are treatment facilities in Florida that has help. The state of Florida offers a variety of treatment options for PTSD and other psychiatric disorders, from cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to psychotherapy.

Patients can choose from a variety of evidence-based addiction therapies that meet their personal needs and goals. The Recover offers a drug rehab directory that is an ideal place to connect with Florida addiction treatment centers, as well as access to treatment for mental illnesses.

To find substance abuse providers for a list of drug rehabs in Florida, use the addiction treatment centers page offered on their website.

Although there are many substances that can lead to an overdose, according to the Florida Department of Health, you should be extra careful with certain medications.

In response, additional precautions have been taken to ensure patient safety and the COVID-19 protocol is in place to provide you with the treatment you need. No one can forget that it needs to be treated when obstacles such as pandemics get in the way. [Sources: 0]

If anyone would like to learn more about how to work together to reduce drug deaths in Florida by 2021, please contact The Recover.

