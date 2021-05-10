English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 May 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Templeton Investment Counsel

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC.

Notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC

On 4 May 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 3 May as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘person that notifies alone’.

On 3 May 2021, Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held a total of 2,121,981 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC held on 3 May 2.93% of the total number of voting rights.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templeton Worldwide Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

The notification of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

