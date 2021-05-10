Valneva Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs, Bringing Gross Proceeds of Global Offering to $107.6 Million

English French

Saint-Herblain (France), May 10, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today that the underwriters of its global offering of an aggregate of 7,082,762 new ordinary shares, consisting of a public offering of 2,318,881 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares (the “U.S. Offering”), and a concurrent private placement of 2,445,000 ordinary shares in Europe (including in France) and other countries outside of the United States (the “European Private Placement”, and, together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”), have exercised in full their option to purchase up to 1,062,414 additional new ordinary shares in the form of 531,207 ADSs. The additional ADSs will be delivered concurrently with the closing of the Global Offering.

As a result, the total number of Valneva's ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) issued in the Global Offering amounts to 8,145,176 ordinary shares, including 5,700,176 ordinary shares represented by 2,850,088 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, bringing the gross proceeds of the Global Offering to approximately $107.6 million (€89.6 million).

Goldman Sachs, acting as the stabilizing agent on its own behalf and on behalf of the other underwriters, reported that no stabilization activities had been carried out and the stabilization period is now closed.

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.



