Genenta to present at upcoming scientific congresses

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced it will be presenting at several upcoming scientific congresses in May and June.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, May 11-14, virtual

Title: Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme Treated with IFN-a Immune Cell & Gene Therapy (TEM-GBM_001 Study)

Type: Oral presentation

Time: Friday May 14, 1.30-1.45 PM CET

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8, virtual

Title: A phase I-IIa study of genetically modified Tie-2 expressing monocytes in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (TEM-GBM Study)

Type: Poster presentation

Day: June 4

European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, June 9-17, virtual

Title: A Phase I-IIA Study of Genetically Modified TIE-2 Expressing Monocytes in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (TEM-GBM Study)

Type: Oral presentation

Time: Sunday June 13, 7.45-8.30 PM CET

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes – TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and has been designed to reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno-oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA, Genenta has raised more than €33.6 million (~$40 million) in three separate rounds of financing.