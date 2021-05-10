English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,050,501 271.84 285,572,788 3 May 2021 14,500 300.34 4,355,001 4 May 2021 14,450 300.38 4,340,510 5 May 2021 14,125 305.93 4,321,222 6 May 2021 14,125 305.92 4,321,058 7 May 2021 14,100 306.57 4,322,660 Accumulated under the programme 1,121,801 273.87 307,233,238

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,121,801 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.55% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



