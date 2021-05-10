AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q1

English Estonian

As a result of the ongoing global virus crisis, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereafter: “the Group”) decreased in Q1 compared to the same pre-crisis period. Revenue amounted to EUR 25 million decreasing by 10% in Q1 year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA of Q1 was EUR 13 million (–20%) and the profit amounted to EUR 6.8 million (–31%).

In the first quarter, revenue decreased by EUR 2.9 million and adjusted EBITDA and profit both by EUR 3.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA and profit in 2020 included a one-time transaction profit from the sale of Paljassaare harbour assets in the amount of EUR 1.6 million. Thus, without taking into account the one-time effect, adjusted EBITDA and profit have decreased by only EUR 1.5 million, i.e. we compensated for half of the decrease in Q1 revenue with cost savings.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, the Group's financial results continued to be affected by the pandemic and restrictions on movement, especially in the passenger harbours’ segment. "The decline in the passenger business is partly offset by the continued growth in cargo volumes in several types of cargo and the stable position in shipping. Stable cash flow and faith in the recovery of the passenger business have also made it possible to continue investing in the crisis and to submit a dividend proposal to the general meeting in accordance with the dividend policy even in the current global crisis," explained Kalm.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 +/– % Revenue 25.0 27.9 –2.9 –10.4 Adjusted EBITDA 13.0 16.2 –3.1 –19.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.1% 58.0% –5.9 – Operating profit 7.2 10.5 –3.2 –31.3 Profit for the period 6.8 10.0 –3.1 –31.4 Investments 3.6 8.8 –5.1 –58.4





31.03.2021 31.12.2020 +/– Total assets 634.4 628.1 1.0% Interest bearing debt 208.6 211.6 -1.4% Other liabilities 43.5 41.1 –5.8% Equity 382.3 375.4 1.4% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued

Extension of term of office of Guldar Kivro, member of the management board of OÜ TS Laevad until 08.12.2024

A ten-year contract was signed with the Transport Administration for chartering the icebreaker Botnica in winter periods during 20.12.2022-20.04.2032

Confirmation from Baffinland to charter the icebreaker Botnica in summer 2021

Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021 recognized Tallinna Sadam as the company with the best investor relations in the Baltics

Digital Construction Cluster awards Deed of the Year and Organization of the Year in connection with the construction solutions in passenger terminal D

Opening of the parking house of the passenger terminal D

Agreement was signed for full transition to renewable energy consumption

Tallink filed a claim against Tallinna Sadam

Merike Saks became a new member of the nomination committee as a representative of the Ministry of Finance

The management board proposed the general meeting to pay a dividend of EUR 0.077 per share, i.e. 20.251 million in total (71% of the profit for the previous financial year), in 2021

Revenue

Revenue for Q1 of 2021 decreased by EUR 2.9 million, i.e. 10%, year on year mainly due to decline in passenger volumes. Revenue decreased the sharpest in passenger fees (–76%) and vessel dues (–12%), revenues increased from the sale of electricity (29%) and cargo charges (4%). The decline is mainly attributable to fall in international lines passenger numbers, as well as reduced ferry timetables and increasing competition for the volume of liquid cargo left over from Russian ports.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by 37% due to the decline in passenger volume (–76%) in connection with COVID-19 related mobility restrictions, which only affected the reference period of the previous year from the second half of March.

The revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.2 million (+3%) mainly through growth in revenue from the sale of electricity and electricity distribution service due to the combined effect of an increase in both consumption and the electricity price.

The revenue of the Ferry segment decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–3%) primarily because the impact of a decrease in annual fee rates.

The revenue of the segment Other decreased slightly because last year was a leap year and thus there was an extra charter day along with related revenue.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA declined by EUR 3.1 million (–20%) year on year. In segment terms, adjusted EBITDA grew in the segment Other and decreased in all other segments. The decrease was the sharpest in the Passenger harbours segment due to a fall in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 58.0% to 52.1%.

Profit

Profit before tax decreased by EUR 3.1 million (–31%) to EUR 6.8 million. Profit for the period was also EUR 6.8 million, EUR 3.1 million less than in the comparative period.

Investments

The Group’s investments in the first quarter of 2021 totalled EUR 3.6 million, EUR 5.1 million less than in the comparative period when investments totalled EUR 8.8 million. Investments of the period were mostly related to the construction of a cruise terminal at Old City Harbour and a footbridge across the canal of the Admiralty Basin.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 33,443 26,679 Trade and other receivables 11,611 10,183 Contract assets 191 0 Inventories 383 360 Non-current assets held for sale 33,443 114 Total current assets 45,726 37,336 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,136 1,147 Other long-term receivables 303 0 Property, plant and equipment 584,956 587,506 Intangible assets 2,272 2,104 Total non-current assets 588,667 590,757 Total assets 634,393 628,093 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 17,266 17,266 Derivative financial instruments 64 102 Provisions 585 1,289 Government grants 1,815 1,919 Taxes payable 943 744 Trade and other payables 8,225 9,149 Total current liabilities 3,215 30,469 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 191,314 194,314 Government grants 26,979 26,145 Other payables 792 841 Contract liabilities 881 892 Total non-current liabilities 219,966 222,192 Total liabilities 252,079 252,661 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 20,262 20,262 Hedge reserve –64 –102 Retained earnings (prior periods) 47,794 19,276 Profit for the period 6,844 28,518 Total equity 382,314 375,432 Total liabilities and equity 634,393 628,093

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Revenue 24,988 27,890 Other income 324 1,767 Operating expenses –7,302 –8,327 Personnel expenses –4,644 –4,677 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6,022 –5,989 Other expenses –123 –150 Operating profit 7,221 10,514 Finance income and costs Finance income 10 11 Finance costs –376 –386 Finance costs – net –366 –375 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method –11 –157 Profit before income tax 6,844 9,982 Profit for the period 6,844 9,982 Attributable to owners of the Parent 6,844 9,982 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.03 0.04 Basic and diluted earnings per share – continuing operations (in euros) 0.03 0.04

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 29,620 30,041 Cash receipts related to other income 14 13 Payments to suppliers –9,956 –8,047 Payments to and on behalf of employees –4,552 –3,661 Payments for other expenses –111 –138 Cash from operating activities 15,015 18,208 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –4,662 –6,859 Purchases of intangible assets –218 –96 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 119 1,099 Government grants received 0 581 Interest received 1 5 Cash used in investing activities –4,760 –5,270 Repayments of loans received –3,000 –3,000 Interest paid –491 –516 Cash from/used in financing activities –3,491 –3,516 NET CASH FLOW 6,764 9,422 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 26,679 35,183 Change in cash and cash equivalents 6,764 9,422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 33,443 44,605

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

