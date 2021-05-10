Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company, Announces Completed Installation of the 208 Cloud Based ASIC Miners, Generating 16,640 TH/s

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”). Further to the press releases dated February 4, 2021, and April 8, 2021, The 208 ASIC miners from MicroBT and equivalents generating 16,640 TH/s which ASIC financed have been successfully plugged in and installed at the hosting facility.



“We are excited to generate our first revenue this month. With an energy price of $0.02 KW/h we are well positioned in the current market” said Daniel Novak, Co-Founder and CEO of ASIC. “With this being our first streaming deal in the cryptocurrency mining industry we are looking to further expand our business model and help miners fund their expansion.”

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and stream contracts globally.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

