Advertise Coin: A Token For The Content Artist & Advertisers Achieves The Soft-Cap!

VARNA, Bulgaria, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advertisement industry presents lots of exciting opportunities for advertisers, digital marketers, and publishers. Content creators are not left out of the bandwagon. They can create and sell their content and make a decent profit from their hustle.



In a bid to further involve more marketers, content creators, and publishers, Advertise Coin is created. And with rapid moving, it is pleasant to announce that ADCO soft-cap target was achieved within 8 days.

The team also wishes to remind the crypto community that the second round of the token sale is still running. The token sale presents the best opportunity to make a decent profit due to the token's projected price increase.

Advertise Coin is a fully decentralized marketplace where publishers and advertisers connect to revolutionize the advertisement industry. Advertise Coin with the symbol ADCO is designed and created on the Ethereum blockchain. The mission of the project is to integrate all companies, businesses, and their employees into the advertising market. On top of that, Advertise Coin is transferable to be ETH protocol.

What Currencies Can I Use To Purchase ADCO?

Interested investors can purchase ADCO with Ethereum and fiat currencies. Once you are ready to buy ADCO, follow the instructions below:

Visit the Advertise Coin website and create a new account.

Navigate to the dashboard to place a buy order.

Enter your wallet address and hit on the buy button.



Advertise Coin is a marketplace for everybody. Regardless of your trade-in the advertising space, Advertise Coin has a place for you.

Advertise Coin’s OWN Ad Exchange Platform

Advertise Coin also have its OWN Ad exchange features http://webhit.net , which is currently in developing stages and is going to be fully launched soon.

About Advertise Coin

Advertise Coin (ADCO) is an ERC-20-based token that connects both buyers and sellers in the advertisement industry. It also serves as a single currency that users can use to buy goods and services on the Advertise Coin protocol. You can exchange ADCO for other cryptocurrencies on different centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The team at Advertise Coin leverages blockchain technology to link advertisers and publishers without any hassles. At the moment, ADCO lets advertisers sell their content to a wide range of audiences at a cheaper price tag compared to the rate they would sell outside the platform.

Advertise Coin parades a team of competent and experienced marketers, blockchain experts, and seasoned Fintech experts led by Anton Malinov.

