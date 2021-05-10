On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2022

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 10 May 2021, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of AB Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing natural gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1 January 2022.

The revenue cap of regulated activities for year 2022 is set at EUR 40.44 million per year. This is 4.6% less than the approved revenue cap for year 2021, which is EUR 42.4 million.

The anticipated further price-related decisions:

• The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1 January 2022, not exceeding revenue cap.

• After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt