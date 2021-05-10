Martela Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aurasmaa, Artti
Position: CEO
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20210507120019_25 and 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20210507120019_32
Transaction date: 2021-05-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 120,000 Unit price: 2.7300 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 120,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.7300 EUR
Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.