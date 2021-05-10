Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

English Finnish



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hoppu, Kristiina

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Martela Oyj

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20210507120019_31

Transaction date: 2021-05-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,989 Unit price: 2.7300 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,989 Volume weighted average price: 2.7300 EUR

Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.