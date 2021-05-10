YOP App Launches to Bring DeFi to the Masses

London, UK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) today announces the official launch of YOP App, the first all-in-one mobile app that makes it easier for everyone to access DeFi. The V0 version is now available for early access to testers ahead of the public launch at 4pm UTC on 18 May.

YOP is an exciting new platform and protocol that provides mainstream access to DeFi, the global crypto financial marketplace. It allows users to deposit funds and earn yield through decentralised deposit contracts. Powered by the $YOP token, the App combines a slick user interface with a leading Yield Optimization Protocol to give users access to yield markets in one simplified, easy-to-use application. In addition to yield markets, YOP combines key tools to improve new customer experience in crypto. The platform hosts a digital wallet, market data, swap DEX and a portfolio dashboard.

“DeFi is the third wave of the crypto economy, with YOP enabling access to decentralised financial products on a new global scale,” said Atif Yaqub, Founder of YOP. “With YOP, we provide simplified access to yield markets, giving you direct control, custody, insights and flexibility in one single application. This allows users to supercharge yield on the move, where over $70 billion is currently locked in DeFi. We are extremely excited to launch V0 today, which will demonstrate the benefits of an all-in-one DeFi app and help to grow the crypto economy.”

Keeping true to the essence of crypto, all customers will have access to their own private key and the ability to back up their wallet. YOP V0 will host the primary functions and will run as a Beta until it is replaced with V1. YOP has built the propriety technology that lays the foundation and infrastructure to layer additional features into the next versions.

The first version will run on Apple iOS and YOP will subsequently introduce Android, Web and Tablet support. V0 will primarily support Ethereum based services while further versions will include cross-chain services, integrating leading networks; Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot and Solana alongside Layer 2 networks such as Polygon. Some of the key updates to follow will also provide IDO Access, Fiat On Ramp, NFT Access Point, Enhanced Portfolio and Market Data, Additional Yield Contracts, Multi Asset Staking and ETH 2.0 PoS support.

Since launch in January 2021, YOP has made significant progress and earned a reputation as one of the most exciting projects in the crypto space. The global team has built more than 30 partnerships and holds over $3m liquidity across multiple platforms with over $150m volume traded. YOP was the first company to announce a Launchpad Aggregator for IDOs and the first to offer NFTs for IDOs, including the exclusive NFT collection by renowned artist FVCKRENDER.

“We are just getting started and laying the foundations for huge growth,” added Atif Yaqub. “In the four months since launch, we have been developing non-stop, growing the YOP ecosystem, adding product lines and building the customer base to go with it. With the launch of YOP V0, we are now primed for an exciting growth phase by bringing DeFi to the masses.”

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP)



Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) that operates on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Solana and others. A high-quality UX/UI-driven product while staying decentralized, it operates in multiple verticals having a huge competitive advantage over similarly placed products that generally only offer single-stack solutions. Their platform brings together all the tools and their protocol brings together all the access—all powered by their token, $YOP. For more information, visit https://yop.finance

Contact:

Email: hello@yop.finance

Website: https://yop.finance

Company: YOP