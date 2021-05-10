Incap Corporation: Incap to close down temporarily its factories in India, outlook for 2021 remains unchanged

English Finnish

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 10 May 2021 at 10.15 a.m. (EEST)

Insider information

To contain the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation, the government of Karnataka has announced stricter measures. As a result, Incap has closed down temporarily its factories in Tumkur, Karnataka from today 10 May until 24 May 2021.

“Incap is fully committed to support the local government in its actions to contain the virus and continues also the vaccination program for its employees. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and we will do our best to limit the impact this temporary closure may have on our customer deliveries”, says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap.

The closure of the factories does not have an impact on its outlook for 2021 published on 21 April 2021. Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

