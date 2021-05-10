MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 3 to 7 May 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|53,470
|178.66
|9.553.192
|3. Maj 2021
4. Maj 2021
5. Maj 2021
6. Maj 2021
7. Maj 2021
|300
300
300
400
500
|225.92
234.67
232.50
230.75
230.00
|67,776
70,401
69,750
92,300
115,000
|Accumulated under the programme
|55,270
|9,968,419
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 3 May to 7 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 55,270 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.710% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
