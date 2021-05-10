English Italian

algoWatt launches ER-PAM, the integrated digital platform for photovoltaic O&M and asset management

The new solution reduces maintenance costs and optimises yields, also thanks to multispectral analysis by drones

algoWatt S.p.A. , a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA), launches the new integrated digital platform ER-PAM (Energy R.evolution - Performance Asset Management), to guarantee a complete service for the maintenance and management of newly built or already installed and operating photovoltaic systems.

ER-PAM is a solution of the BU Green Energy Utility

ER-PAM is part of the algoWatt integrated solutions dedicated to the world of green utilities, operators in the renewable sector, managers of in-house control rooms or for the management of plant portfolios, EPC and O&M companies specialising in the management of maintenance processes, interested in the supervision, remote control and real-time monitoring of the performance and operation of photovoltaic plants.

The new integrated platform, perfectly in line with the growing trend of demand for digital energy solutions, for increasing plant energy efficiency, for increasing clean energy production and reducing emissions, is an algoWatt innovation that brings together the technological skills and experience gained in the field in over 10 years of EPC and O&M activities by the Group.

The functionalities of the new platform

ER-PAM makes it possible to reduce maintenance costs, optimise the performance of photovoltaic systems, centralise services, increase O&M and power generation performance, reduce intervention times and make field engineering more efficient. In a single platform accessible via the web, even on-site and with any device. The supervision of all types of plants guarantees the collection of field data acquired from heterogeneous SCADA systems, the calculation of plant and O&M KPIs thanks to algorithms based on tensor analysis for the predictive programming of maintenance operations. For Asset Management operators, there is the optimisation of maintenance activities and management of maintenance workers, the management of ordinary, extraordinary and predictive maintenance, the management of spare parts and spare-part warehouse (also with interface to existing external systems). The platform also integrates Document Management modules, such as administrative scheduling, standardisation of procedures and workflow.

Automated defect detection with multispectral drone analysis

Particularly innovative is the management of visual, thermographic, photographic and video inspections carried out by drones, thanks to the proprietary PV Inspector software for automated image processing, which allows the acquisition of digital data and the highlighting of critical aspects of the installations, such as hotspots, malfunctioning or underperforming panels and strings; accurately determines the location of panels in the plant; allows the acquired images to be graphically annotated to highlight the anomalies found, add text notes and finally automatically produce an inspection report that includes descriptive sheets of the anomalies detected; guarantees the monitoring of the evolution of defects and the correlation between defect and plant PR.

O&M and On-Site engineering for utility scale solar plants

In addition to the design, development and marketing of innovative digital solutions, algoWatt also carries out all types of plant engineering, as well as ordinary and extraordinary maintenance on industrial-size plants, thanks to the expertise of its On-site Engineering team. The company has an impressive track record, accumulated over 10 years of experience as a system integrator and renewable asset manager. algoWatt provides O&M contracted services of plant (re)commissioning, quality control/inspection, monitoring and installation/retrofit, as-built design documentation, plant design review, efficiency services. Finally, the company offers plant check-ups for tailor-made revamping and repowering, carries out electrical and electromechanical works, mechanical assembly, civil works, optimisation of structures, revamping of inverter cabins and transformers, rewiring as well as implementation and installation of new monitoring systems.

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

