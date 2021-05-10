North American Automotive Data Logger Market, by Application, Connection Type, Channel, End-User and Country 2020-2026

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Data Logger Market By Application, By Connection Type, By Channels, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Automotive Data Logger Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The automotive data logger records estimations or events at fixed intervals and at a certain period of time. The main function of the data logger is to secure vehicles and passengers. The automotive data loggers monitor the temperature by using different applications. A few of the applications are shock, thermocouples, vibration, external sensors and acceleration. The data logger is used with internal sensors or utilized as multichannel devices along with sensors. It also aids to measure and record physical and electrical variables at a certain period of time, which results in the increasing market growth of automotive data logger.



Some of the major data logger providers like Continental informed that they have suspended their production due to its low demand, jammed supply chain and the protection of the workers in Italy, France, Spain and Germany from Covid-19 virus. Due to that, the demand for automotive data loggers declined in 2020. Data logger manufacturers are estimated to adjust their production to avoid bottlenecks and organize the production as per the demand from OEMs and their franchised service centres. Due to the closed vehicle production plants, associated R&D centres, and vehicle service centres, many big data logger providers faced a major revenue decline in 2020 in the US. Many automotive data logger providers also faced many problems as the supply chains were restricted due to the lockdown in many countries during the pandemic. Therefore, the market of automotive data logger faced a declining trend in 2020.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Post-Sales and Pre-Sales. Post- Sales Application is further segmented into ADAS & Safety, Fleet Management, Automotive Insurance and Others. Based on Connection Type, the market is segmented into USB & SD Card and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. Based on Channels, the market is segmented into CAN & CAN FD, LIN, Ethernet and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Service Stations & Government Bodies and OEM's. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.





Companies Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

National Instruments Corporation

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Xilinx, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Racelogic Ltd.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

TTTech Group



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. North America Automotive Data Logger Market by Application



Chapter 5. North America Automotive Data Logger Market by Connection Type



Chapter 6. North America Automotive Data Logger Market by End User



Chapter 7. North America Automotive Data Logger Market by Channels



Chapter 8. North America Automotive Data Logger Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



