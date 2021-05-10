New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212018/?utm_source=GNW





Based on component, the fiber optic sensor market has been segmented into transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cables, and others.



Based on application, the fiber optic sensor market has been categorized into defense, energy, medical, industrial, security, transportation, structural and others.



Geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa).



Moreover, the report also includes industry and competitive analysis, patent analysis and company profiles.



Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2020 through 2025.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for fiber optic sensors in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025.



Report Includes:

- 90 data tables and 46 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for fiber optic sensors

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of market opportunities and market potential for the innovation-driven fiber optic sensors market, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for fiber optic sensors, and corresponding market share analysis by type of sensor, component, application and geographic region

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and insight into the future applications of each given segments and subsegments

- Information pertaining to key trends related to the applications, components and sensor types that shape and influence the fiber optic sensor market

- Evaluation of major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for the market leaders

- A relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of the leading players operating in the global fiber optic sensors market, including Amphenol Corp., Corning, Emcore, Luna Innovations, Omron, Sumitomo Electric and Yokogawa



Summary:

The shortcomings and limitations of traditional sensing technologies paved the way for the emerging field of fiber optic sensing.Optical fibers are light-weight, passive and unobtrusive sensing wires with a thickness comparable to a human hair.



Optical fiber sensing allows movement away from traditional discrete measurement points to continuous measurements visualizing strain and temperature gradients, pressure, multi-directional force, curvature, and shape information.The technology is being used today in various industries ranging from industrial processing, structural health monitoring and energy to aerospace, medical, and safety and security.



Fiber optic sensors remain a technology with much promise but only niche applications.Fiber optics have the greatest market success where the unique attributes of optics cannot be replicated.



Medical and defense are the two markets where optics have a distinct advantage over competing electronic options. However, costs remain stubbornly high, and low-cost competing sensor technologies create a tough technological environment for growth.



Fiber optics are inert and biocompatible, limiting the risk of contamination and infection within the body.Medical applications of fiber optic sensors offer the greatest potential for growth in the next five years, but that growth depends on the devices obtaining the requisite approval for use in humans.



Research results are promising, but market entry dates have slipped.



Revenues for the worldwide fiber optic sensor market are presented in the following table.Global market value is projected to increase from REDACTED in 2020 to more than REDACTED in 2025.



This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period from 2020 through 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________