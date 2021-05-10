New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01169883/?utm_source=GNW





It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.



Report Includes:

- 51 data tables and 84 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for bioinformatics

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Evaluation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of bioinformatics based on categories, applications, sequence services and platforms, region, and end-users

- Highlights of technological advancements and innovations in bioinformatics solutions for drug discovery and insights into investments and funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions

- Assessment of challenges and opportunities in the bioinformatics market and description of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), big data analysis and cloud-based solutions

- Coverage of new discoveries in biological sciences; details of antibody-based drug discovery and development; prevalence of chronic diseases and impact analysis of COVID-19 on bioinformatics company

- Identification of innovative companies and technologies that are moving forward in search for elusive pieces of information that will improve diagnoses and treatments of diseases with precision medicines

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Illumina Inc., Genedata AG, Qlucore AB, GNS Healthcare Inc., Smartgene Services SARL and Real Time Genomics Inc.



Summary:

The global market for bioinformatics was valued at approximately $REDACTED billion in 2019.Among application segments, the genomics segment accounted for the highest market share in the global market for bioinformatics in 2019.



The genomics segment recorded $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand of antibodies research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the rise in differentinfectious diseases globally.



Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and usage of different bioinformatic tools.For example, publicly available datasets of human BCR were selected to represent different sequencing platforms such as Illumina MiSeq, Roche 454 and Ion Torrent.



Sample preparation protocols, dataquality and disease status information are also required during sequencing. The use of different tools manufactured by key players is likely to propel the growth of the bioinformatics market during theforecast period.



Genomics continues to attract significant investment from public and private funds, which has fueled the development of subdisciplines such as chemogenomics, metagenomics, pharmacogenomics and toxicogenomics.Further advances in high-throughput technologies have led to a decline in sequencing costs and an increase in data generation.



The rapid evolution of cloud-based solutions has helped address some IT infrastructure issues relating to data storage and retrieval, although challenges remain with respect to data security.



Proteomics is increasingly gaining pace and offers considerable potential, particularly to the pharma industry, as the vast number of approved drugs act directly on protein targets, and the development of biologics and orphan drugs is high on pharma radar.For instance, according to the Journal of Proteome Research, the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) has a working group, the Proteomics Standards Initiative (PSI), whose mission is to define data standards for proteomics.



HUPO is also exploring the application of proteomics for the purpose of integrating it with genomics and transcriptomics across the life sciences and biomedical research. Advances in proteomics and the interpretation of multiplexed proteomics data will continue to attract investment from the industry.



The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on the category, sequencing services and platform, application, end use and region.

