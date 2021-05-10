Invitation to webinar “Investor meets: Novaturas”

English Lithuanian

AB “Novaturas” invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all interested to a webinar for investors “Investor meets: Novaturas” hosted by “LHV” bank.

General Manager Audronė Keinytė and Chief Financial Officer Tomas Staškūnas will present the Company, its financial and performance results, introduce to tourism sector’s situation and after the presentation will answer questions from participants.

Start 13 May 2021 05:30 p.m. The presentation will be held in English.

Registration link to the webinar:

https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J4SrLvjCRKWaRN6lOrXKsg