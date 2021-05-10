New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071105/?utm_source=GNW





The global laryngoscope market is expected to grow from $0.132 billion in 2020 to $0.136 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.164 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The laryngoscope market consists of sales of laryngoscopes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture laryngoscopes.A laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat.



This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the laryngoscope market.Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy.



The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care.Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety.



Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons’ access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.



The laryngoscope market covered in this report is segmented by type into indirect laryngoscope; direct laryngoscope. It is also segmented by product into video laryngoscopes; standard laryngoscopes; fiber-optic laryngoscopes and by end-user into hospitals; clinics; medical examination center.



In January 2018, Dilon Technologies, a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medical imaging solutions, acquired the CoPilot VL video laryngoscope for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Dilon Technologies expand its footprint into the anesthesia and airway field.



CoPilot VL joins Dilon’s growing range of imaging and intraoperative devices, including its Molecular Breast Imaging Program for breast cancer diagnosis and the Dilon Navigator Gamma Cancer Surgery Probe.



The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections and chronic respiratory diseases is one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth.Laryngeal cancer is a head and neck cancer that occurs when abnormal (malignant) cells form in the larynx.



In 2018, there were 81,806 male deaths and 12,965 female deaths worldwide from larynx cancer.Moreover, in 2020, in the United States, there were 12,370 new cases and 3,750 deaths from laryngeal cancer.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer increased the demand for laryngoscope and thereby contributed to market growth.



Soft tissue injury caused by a laryngoscope is a restraining factor for the laryngoscope market.The most common complication is an injury to the soft palate, although injuries also occur to the teeth, larynx, tongue, and retromolar trigone.



The oropharynx is specifically at risk of injury because the video laryngoscope causes the tonsillar pillars to elevate and stretch anteriorly, making them more prone to injury as the tube is being advanced.The soft tissue damage in traditional laryngoscopy is caused mainly by insertion of the laryngoscope, but soft tissue injury with the video laryngoscope is caused by insertion of the endotracheal tube (ETT) itself, as it is often designed blindly into and through the oral cavity and pharynx until it is finally in view at the video laryngoscope monitor.



The complications caused demand for a better device, restraining the laryngoscope market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________