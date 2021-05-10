New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071102/?utm_source=GNW

The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $7.227 billion in 2020 to $7.663 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.687 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cervical cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cervical cancer diagnostics devices.Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in cells of the cervix.



These devices are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.



The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be the new trend in the market.The home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening.



Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients.For instance, in January 2019, Nurx, a consumer health and telemedicine company, introduced lab testing that allows women to easily and affordably monitor their risk of cervical cancer from the comfort of their home.



Similarly, in April 2019, Matter introduced three conceptual cervical cancer examinations through the Sukha project that help women carry out tests at home to break the stigma associated with cervical testing.



In November 2018, QIAGEN, a German-based leading supplier of specimen and assay systems for diagnostic techniques, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research, collaborated with Self-screen BV and released the QIAscreen HPV PCR Test, a CE-IVD molecular diagnostic test for the detection of 15 recognized high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) genotypes, which is considered to be the cause of cervical cancer. Self-screen BV is a VU University Medical Centre’s spinoff company based in the Netherlands.



The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics.Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market.



For instance, in August 2018, the United States Preventive Services Task Force has updated its screening guidelines for cervical cancer, which specifies that women between ages 21 to 29 should be screened with a Pap test every 3 years, women between ages 30 to 65 should be screened with any of three tests, namely high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting for every 5 years and Pap test alone for every 3 years. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market.



The increased use of HPV vaccination is anticipated to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.According to the World Health Organization, the 2 HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, thereby giving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is effectively reducing the numbers of cervical pre-cancerous lesions that may develop into cervical cancers.



The study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, in February 2019 supported the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that states that among women who had been vaccinated, the share of precancers caused by HPV 16 and 18 dropped from 55.2% to 33.3% whereas, in unvaccinated women, the proportion dropped from 51% to 47.3%. The HPV vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all the kids and adults between the ages of 9 to 26. Therefore, the increased use of HPV vaccination is predicted to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.

