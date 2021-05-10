Outlook on the Cervical Dysplasia Global Market to 2028 - by Type, End-use and Regions

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Dysplasia Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cervical dysplasia market size is expected to reach USD 936.4 million by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rising prevalence of cervical cancer and awareness regarding its early diagnosis is the key cervical dysplasia industry impacting factors. As per the report published by World Health Organization, in 2018, worldwide there were around 5, 70,000 new cases of cervical cancer, and more than 3,11,000 deaths were recorded. It also reported that HPV is the most common causal factor for cervical dysplasia among women.



Moreover, Cervical Awareness Month was introduced by the U.S. Congress, in 2019, to declare the month of January dedicated to the patients suffering from cervical cancer in the market. National Cervical Cancer Coalition under government control was responsible to highlight issues related to disease and the importance of early diagnosis. These government-supported initiatives are bound to increase awareness regarding disease screening and are anticipated to boost the market growth for cervical dysplasia.



Market participants such as Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, DYSIS Medical Ltd, Micromedic Technologies Ltd., OncoHealth Corporation, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., and Roche are some of the key players operating in the global market for cervical dysplasia. The companies in the marketplace for cervical dysplasia are focussing on collaborations and agreement to survive in the highly regulated market with huge patient unmet needs.



For instance, in January 2020, both Japan pharmaceutical giants ASKA Pharmaceutical and KinoPharma entered into a collaborative agreement for the development and commercialization of drug candidates for cervical dysplasia in the market, which is under preclinical phase under KinoPharma. Under the agreement, ASKA would obtain exclusive rights to sell the drug in the Japanese market and will help later in co-developing potential drug candidates and KinoPharma in return will receive upfront payments for the exclusive licensing.



Earlier, in July 2019, Roche expanded its portfolio of offerings under the Global Access Program to include HPV, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis diagnostic products for the emerging countries, particularly in countries where the prevalence of HPV is highest. This expansion is an attempt towards cost-effective treatments for cervical dysplasia in resource constraint countries and to implement multiple large-scale programs.



