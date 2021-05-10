New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071095/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary disposables market is expected to grow from $0.283 billion in 2020 to $0.304 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.446 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The veterinary disposables market consists of sales of veterinary disposables by companies that manufacture veterinary disposables. Veterinary disposables are products where are meant for single-use, used for the treatment of diseases in animals.



Companies in the veterinary disposables industry are increasingly investing in mergers and acquisitions with other players to drive product innovations.To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary disposables market, companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players through acquisitions and mergers.



In April 2020, Heska Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and markets products related to companion animal care, acquired Scil Animal Care for $125 million.Through this acquisition, Heska Corporation expects to expand in the European region.



Scil Animal Care is a European company that specializes in the distribution of animal health laboratories and imaging diagnostic products and services. In 2016, Midmark acquired VSSI, Inc. for better product innovation.



The veterinary disposables market covered in this report is segmented by type into critical care consumables; wound management consumables; fluid administration and therapy consumables; airway management consumables; gastroenterology consumables; needles; others. It is also segmented by animal type into small animals; large animals; others and by end user: veterinary clinics; veterinary hospitals; research institutes; others.



The shortage of veterinarians in underdeveloped and developing countries limited the growth of the veterinary disposables market during the historic period.During 2015-2019, veterinary healthcare access was relatively poor in most developing countries compared to developed nations, while the animal disease burden was high in low- and middle-income countries.



As of 2019, there were only 918 veterinary surgeons in Chandigarh, India as against the required 1,122 veterinary surgeons to cater to a livestock population of 8.9 million. The low availability of veterinary healthcare services and an insufficient number of veterinary clinics and veterinarians limited the growth of the veterinary disposables in many developing nations. According to USDA, in 2019, 500 provinces, which are mostly in rural areas, in the US were underserved by veterinarians, and 44 states in the U.S are facing a shortage of veterinarians. Insufficient availability of veterinary care in rural areas would impede the number of animal procedures where disposables are used, hence the scarcity of veterinarians hinders the veterinary disposables market.



Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the veterinary disposables market during the historic period.According to the APPA, millennials, or Gen Y represents the largest segment of pet owners for all types of pets.



More than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z own a dog and 50% or less owns a cat as a pet.Multiple pet ownership is also on the rise in some parts of the world.



In the USA, nearly 57% of all households owned pets in 2016. According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of US households own pets, which is equal to 84.9 million homes. Pet owners are well aware of advanced facilities and are willing to spend a large amount of money on the health of their pets. Therefore, the rise in pet ownership aids in the growth of the veterinary disposables market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071095/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________