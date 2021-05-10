Global cultured meat market size to grow substantially over 2021-2030

Selbyville, Delaware, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the industry analysts, global cultured meat market size is expected to showcase an appreciable growth over 2021-2030, hence amassing USD 206.6 million by the year 2025. The growth can be credited to rising concerns for animal welfare, varying dietary preferences of people, and rapid urbanization.

Moreover, the research literature inspects this business sphere through various segments such as source type, and end use scope. All factors accountable for development of every segment are recognized when determining the best growth avenues for the coming years. Lastly, it also evaluates the prominent players based on parameters like their investment discretion, positioning, and other financial attributes.

Rising cognizance regarding lab grown meat and other health related benefits is further enhancing the overall market outlook. Moreover, concern regarding increasing slaughter of animals, and surging demand of meat are leading to growing intake of cultured meat, in turn driving the industry development.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3733203/

Further, emphasis on environment sustainability, and rising trend of veganism are projected to propel worldwide cultured meat industry expansion over the study period.

Covid-19 impact:

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the meat industry as imports and exports from various nations are restricted. This is giving rise to the popularity of lab grown meat, preparing the industry for such kind of crisis in the future, thereby acting as stimulant for global cultured meat market.

Market segmentation overview

Based on source type, global cultured meat industry is split into pork, seafood, beef, and poultry. With respect to end use scope, the marketplace is segmented into hotdogs, sausages, meatballs, burgers, nuggets, and others.

Regional terrain summary

Regionally, Asia Pacific cultured meat industry is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the coming years, owing to rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and surging demand of meat. Additionally, increasing investments in new startups and technological advancements are stimulating the regional industry expansion.

Asia Pacific and North American regions are witnessing rising popularity of veganism and healthy lifestyle which is swaying the industry dynamics.

On the other hand, Europe market is slated to generate substantial revenues by the year 2030, owing to innovations by regional players. Citing an instance, Higher Steaks Ltd., a UK startup, is growing stem cells for the development of pork sausage mince in Europe. Instead of fetal bovine serum, the company employs protocols developed exclusively for it by its partners, the University of Minnesota, which enable stem cells to be reprogrammed into muscle and fat tissues.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-cultured-meat-market-analysis-by-source-poultry-beef-seafood-pork-end-use-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2021-2030

Global Cultured Meat Market by Source Type (Value, USD Million, 2021-2030)

Pork

Seafood·Beef

·Poultry

Global Cultured Meat Market by End User Scope (Value, USD Million, 2021-2030)

·Poultry Hotdogs·Sausage

·Meatballs

·Burgers

·Nuggets

·Others

Global Cultured Meat Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Million, 2021-2030)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

Japan

Singapore

LAMEA

Rest of the World

Global Cultured Meat Market Top Vendors (Value, USD Million, 2021-2030)

Finless Foods Inc.

BlueNalu Inc.

Aleph Farms

Memphis Meats

Mosa Meat

Shiok Meat

Eat Just Inc.

Modern Meadow

IntegriCulture Inc.

Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Cultured Meat Market: Product Overview

4. Global Cultured Meat Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2021-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2026-2030

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cultured Meat Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Cultured Meat Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Cultured Meat Market by Source

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Cultured Meat Market- By Source

5.3 By Poultry, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

5.4 By Beef, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

5.5 By Seafood, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

6. Global Cultured Meat Market By End Use

6.1 Global Cultured Meat Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Cultured Meat Market- By End Use

6.3 By Nuggets, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

6.4 By Burgers, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

6.5 By Meatballs, By Value (USD Million), 2021-2030

7. Global Cultured Meat Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cultured Meat Market- By Region

8. North America Cultured Meat Market: An Analysis

8.1 North America Cultured Meat Market- Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

8.2 North America Economic & Industrial Outlook

8.3 North America Cultured Meat Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 North America Cultured Meat Market by Source, By Value

8.5 North America Cultured Meat Market by End Use, By Value

9. Europe Cultured Meat Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Cultured Meat Market by value: Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

9.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

9.3 Europe Cultured Meat Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hotdogs, Others)

10. Asia Pacific Cultured Meat Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Cultured Meat Market by value: Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Outlook

10.3 Asia Pacific Cultured Meat Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hotdogs, Others)

11. LAMEA Cultured Meat Market: An Analysis

11.1 LAMEA Cultured Meat Market by value: Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

11.2 LAMEA Economic and Industrial Outlook

11.3 LAMEA Cultured Meat Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork)

11.5 Market Segmentation By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hotdogs, Others)

12. Global Cultured Meat Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Cultured Meat Market Drivers

12.2 Global Cultured Meat Market Restraints

12.2 Global Cultured Meat Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cultured Meat Market - By Source (Year 2030)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cultured Meat Market - By End Use (Year 2030)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cultured Meat Market - By Region (Year 2030)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Leading Global Cultured Meat Companies On The Basis Of Investment

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Cultured Meat Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Cultured Meat Market

15. Company Profiles





Related Report:

U.S. Plant-Based Meat Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The U.S. plant-based meat market is anticipated to grow substantially over the forthcoming time period owing to a consumer shift towards healthy lifestyle options due to the prevalence of medical conditions caused by excessive consumption of meat. Plant-based meat is basically meat that is made from plants. These can be in the form of sausages, nuggets, burger patty, or crumbles, and are now considered a popular choice among individuals as a healthier meat alternative. In terms of source, the overall U.S. plant-based meat market is classified into soy, pea, wheat, and others. The soy plant-based meat segment is further categorized into product, type, distribution channel, and demographics.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.